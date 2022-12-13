Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

