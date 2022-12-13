Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 20.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

