Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $260,827.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00076347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023569 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004714 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,168,746 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

