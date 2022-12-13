Energi (NRG) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $346,658.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00075208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004993 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,316,762 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

