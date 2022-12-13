Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Up 11.3%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. 3,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 316,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENFN. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

