EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 83.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

