EOS (EOS) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $143.57 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00024928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005419 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004934 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,844,220 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

