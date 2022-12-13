EOS One Day Volume Reaches $137.22 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $137.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005463 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004910 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,869,177 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.