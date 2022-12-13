ERC20 1-Day Volume Reaches $186.53 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $186.53 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00013134 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005561 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00019873 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00242415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00849591 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

