EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ESLOY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($151.58) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.