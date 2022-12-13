Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $114.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 2.2 %

Etsy stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,910,705 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.