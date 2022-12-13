Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.47. Euronav shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 15,740 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.47) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Euronav Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Euronav by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 475,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 947,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

