Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Update

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 269.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 116.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJ remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 32,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Evo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

