Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $231.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 217,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 296,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.