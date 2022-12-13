Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.