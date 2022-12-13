Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

