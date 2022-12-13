F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,037 shares during the period. F.N.B. accounts for 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 98.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 122,659 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 94.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $950,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

