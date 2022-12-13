Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $614.00 to $686.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $638.87 and last traded at $620.56, with a volume of 237576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $616.31.

Several other research firms have also commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $9,742,386. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.