FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,403. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

