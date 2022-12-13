Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 770,620 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.74% of Kimberly-Clark worth $337,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.