Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.35% of Baidu worth $178,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 131.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Baidu by 125.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Baidu by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.61.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

