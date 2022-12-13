Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $229,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,993 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,929 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

