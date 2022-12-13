Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 5.17% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $131,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.53. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

