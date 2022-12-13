Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $116,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

