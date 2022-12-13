Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,859 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $199,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Up 7.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NYSE:NOW opened at $429.99 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.70, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average of $433.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.