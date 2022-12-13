Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 204,463 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $114,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

