Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 556,861 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 556,861 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $152,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,923,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,094 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,296,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

BAP stock opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.05 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

