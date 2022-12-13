Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,525,094 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $273,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $4,324,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,193. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

