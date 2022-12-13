Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $72.95 million and approximately $33.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00075271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004993 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

