Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Position Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 322,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 8,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

