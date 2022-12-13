Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 1,313 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after buying an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,312,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

