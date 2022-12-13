Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 108,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

