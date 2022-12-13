Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $952,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $12.55 on Tuesday, hitting $350.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.60. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $675.21. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

