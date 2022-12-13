Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

SPDW traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 27,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,374. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

