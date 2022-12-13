Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. 490,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,644. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

