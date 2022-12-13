Financial Contrast: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) vs. Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pro-Dex and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.68%. ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than ICU Medical.

This table compares Pro-Dex and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.51 $3.86 million $1.04 17.10 ICU Medical $1.32 billion 2.83 $103.14 million ($1.56) -99.46

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 8.97% 16.75% 8.53% ICU Medical -1.90% 6.51% 3.28%

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats ICU Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. The company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. It also provides critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

