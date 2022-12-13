Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock remained flat at $3.99 during trading on Tuesday. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.