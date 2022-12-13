First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley Sells 2,500 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.4 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 426,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,269. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.