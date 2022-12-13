First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 10,434 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in PerkinElmer by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.