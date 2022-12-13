First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $350,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 15.5 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.