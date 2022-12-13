First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Walmart by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,594,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,751,000 after purchasing an additional 513,039 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 101,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 111,694 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

