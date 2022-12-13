First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,961 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of USB opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.