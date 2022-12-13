First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 184.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

