First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

