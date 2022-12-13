First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $529.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.