First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

ORLY opened at $834.35 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $803.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $721.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

