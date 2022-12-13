First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,396 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

COST stock opened at $487.68 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

