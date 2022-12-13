First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Pacific stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,158. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.0549 dividend. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.