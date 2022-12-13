First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 309.6% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

FPA stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

