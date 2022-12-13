First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 211.2% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 258,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 101,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

FPF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 3,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,506. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.